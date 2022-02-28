YAM V3 (YAM) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.50 Million

YAM V3 (CURRENCY:YAM) traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 28th. YAM V3 has a market capitalization of $3.16 million and approximately $2.50 million worth of YAM V3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YAM V3 coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000555 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, YAM V3 has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get YAM V3 alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003722 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00034967 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.99 or 0.00106455 BTC.

YAM V3 Coin Profile

YAM V3 (CRYPTO:YAM) is a coin. It was first traded on August 11th, 2020. YAM V3’s total supply is 14,152,294 coins and its circulating supply is 13,190,124 coins. YAM V3’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance . The official message board for YAM V3 is medium.com/@yamfinance . The official website for YAM V3 is yam.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

Buying and Selling YAM V3

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM V3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YAM V3 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YAM V3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YAM V3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YAM V3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.