Yearn Finance Bit Tops One Day Trading Volume of $101.00 (YFBT)

Yearn Finance Bit (CURRENCY:YFBT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. During the last week, Yearn Finance Bit has traded down 15.3% against the dollar. One Yearn Finance Bit coin can now be bought for approximately $13.97 or 0.00034012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Yearn Finance Bit has a market capitalization of $15,265.44 and $101.00 worth of Yearn Finance Bit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002434 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00035699 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.92 or 0.00109350 BTC.

Yearn Finance Bit Coin Profile

Yearn Finance Bit (YFBT) is a coin. Yearn Finance Bit’s total supply is 2,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,093 coins. Yearn Finance Bit’s official Twitter account is @yf_bit . Yearn Finance Bit’s official website is yfbit.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Yearn Finance Bit is a decentralized token under ERC-20 protocol, it allows users to stake YFBT, borrow assets, and vote for improvements within the community. Its staking platform enables investors to earn a yield on YFBT token, depositing, and selecting the amount they want to stake, they will get an APR of 25%, and it can be unlocked anytime. “

