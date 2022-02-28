YEE (YEE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $576,994.11

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded up 8.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 28th. One YEE coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. YEE has a market capitalization of $576,994.11 and approximately $287,207.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, YEE has traded 39.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

YEE Profile

YEE is a coin. It launched on January 11th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 coins. YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . YEE’s official website is www.yeefoundation.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Yee team are striving to construct a YeeChain system supporting fast transaction and high-efficiency storage on the basis of current blockchain technology, and on top of YeeChain, they are updating YeeNet to be a decentralized distributed cloud communication network supporting peer-to-peer, groups, live broadcasting and Internet of Things(IoT). In the beginning stage, Yee will be operated on a public Ethereum network. Yee team will define the whole set of frameworks including YeeChain, YeeNet, YeeCall/YeeWallet/YeeStore and the ecosystems built on it as Yee. Yee will be a blockchain-based cloud communications infrastructure and decentralized social ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling YEE

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YEE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

