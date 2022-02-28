Yield Guild Games Achieves Market Capitalization of $303.02 Million (YGG)

Yield Guild Games (CURRENCY:YGG) traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 28th. During the last seven days, Yield Guild Games has traded up 40.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Yield Guild Games coin can currently be bought for $3.54 or 0.00008183 BTC on major exchanges. Yield Guild Games has a total market capitalization of $303.02 million and $57.41 million worth of Yield Guild Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002310 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00043874 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,934.67 or 0.06777318 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,269.58 or 0.99926668 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00046352 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00050343 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Yield Guild Games Profile

Buying and Selling Yield Guild Games

