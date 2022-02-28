YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Stock Price Down 5.9%

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.12 and last traded at $4.12. Approximately 70,955 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,256,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter worth $196,000. Marathon Asset Management LP purchased a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,516,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 837.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,918,587 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,432,000 after purchasing an additional 6,180,880 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,067,803 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,899,000 after purchasing an additional 714,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $856,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

About YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

YPF SA engages in the exploration, production, and distribution of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Gas and Power, Downstream, Central Administration and Other. The Upstream segment sells petroleum and natural gas. The Gas and Power segment markets natural gas to third parties and downstream segment; and manages commercial and technical LNG Regasification Terminals in Bahia Blanca and Escobar.

