YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Stock Price Down 5.9%

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.12 and last traded at $4.12. Approximately 70,955 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,256,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.38.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.80.
About YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)
YPF SA engages in the exploration, production, and distribution of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Gas and Power, Downstream, Central Administration and Other. The Upstream segment sells petroleum and natural gas. The Gas and Power segment markets natural gas to third parties and downstream segment; and manages commercial and technical LNG Regasification Terminals in Bahia Blanca and Escobar.
