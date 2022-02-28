Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.80 Billion

Brokerages expect Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) to post $2.80 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Yum China’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.82 billion and the lowest is $2.78 billion. Yum China reported sales of $2.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Yum China will report full year sales of $11.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.04 billion to $12.23 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $13.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.32 billion to $14.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Yum China.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.78%. Yum China’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on YUMC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. TheStreet lowered Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.18.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

YUMC stock opened at $52.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.93. Yum China has a 52-week low of $43.91 and a 52-week high of $69.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Yum China’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

