Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Will Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 28th, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for AAON’s earnings. AAON reported earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that AAON will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.64 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AAON.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAON shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of AAON from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

In other AAON news, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total transaction of $54,314.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rebecca Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $317,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,687 shares of company stock valued at $771,364. Insiders own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAON. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AAON by 188.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AAON during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of AAON by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,022 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of AAON by 260.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. 70.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAON opened at $58.51 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.75 and a 200-day moving average of $70.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.33 and a beta of 0.65. AAON has a 1-year low of $55.15 and a 1-year high of $83.79.

AAON Company Profile (Get Rating)

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AAON (AAON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.