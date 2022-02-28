Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $726.89 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) will report $726.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Banco Santander-Chile’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $691.68 million to $762.09 million. Banco Santander-Chile reported sales of $753.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Banco Santander-Chile will report full-year sales of $2.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $2.91 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Banco Santander-Chile.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business had revenue of $710.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.48 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BSAC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 329.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 90,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 69,181 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 313.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 63,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 48,194 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 348.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,080,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,464,000 after buying an additional 839,383 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander-Chile during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Santander-Chile during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,045,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BSAC opened at $19.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.60. Banco Santander-Chile has a 1 year low of $15.37 and a 1 year high of $26.15.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile

Banco Santander Chile SA engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Other. The Retail banking segment offers consumer loans, credit cards, auto loans, commercial loans, foreign exchange, mortgage loans, debit cards, checking accounts, savings products, mutual funds, stock brokerage and insurance brokerage.

