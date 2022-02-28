Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT – Get Rating) to announce ($0.23) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Calyxt’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Calyxt reported earnings per share of ($0.33) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calyxt will report full year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.76). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.57). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Calyxt.

A number of research firms recently commented on CLXT. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Calyxt in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calyxt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

NASDAQ CLXT traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $1.12. 121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,221. Calyxt has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $10.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.79. The firm has a market cap of $43.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLXT. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Calyxt by 30.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Calyxt by 100.0% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calyxt in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calyxt in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Calyxt by 85.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 11,396 shares during the last quarter. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calyxt

Calyxt, Inc is technology company, which engages in delivering plant-based solutions. Its products include high oleic soybean oil, high fiber wheat, high oleic soybean meal, and low lignin alfalfa. The company was founded by Daniel F. Voytas and André Choulika on January 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Roseville, MN.

