Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $70.42 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ – Get Rating) will post sales of $70.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for CarLotz’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $80.70 million and the lowest is $65.16 million. CarLotz posted sales of $37.04 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 90.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that CarLotz will report full-year sales of $245.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $240.58 million to $256.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $472.92 million, with estimates ranging from $367.21 million to $536.25 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CarLotz.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LOTZ. Barrington Research downgraded CarLotz from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CarLotz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOTZ. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarLotz in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarLotz in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarLotz in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of CarLotz in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of CarLotz by 245.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 8,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOTZ opened at $1.99 on Monday. CarLotz has a one year low of $1.57 and a one year high of $10.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.11 and a 200-day moving average of $3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $226.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 6.02.

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

