Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $99.63 Million

Equities analysts expect Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) to post sales of $99.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Hamilton Lane’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $101.30 million and the lowest is $97.95 million. Hamilton Lane reported sales of $102.88 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will report full-year sales of $363.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $357.79 million to $368.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $435.85 million, with estimates ranging from $395.03 million to $474.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hamilton Lane.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $91.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.41 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 62.83% and a net margin of 54.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hamilton Lane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Hamilton Lane in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hamilton Lane from $120.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of HLNE opened at $78.87 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Hamilton Lane has a 52-week low of $70.46 and a 52-week high of $116.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is currently 30.50%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 195.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after purchasing an additional 35,647 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,646,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 61,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,323,000 after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 267,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,708,000 after purchasing an additional 26,474 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

