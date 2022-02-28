Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $327.32 Million

Analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) will post $327.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Medpace’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $327.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $326.50 million. Medpace reported sales of $259.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medpace will report full year sales of $1.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Medpace.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $308.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.03 million. Medpace had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MEDP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Medpace from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of MEDP opened at $153.26 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $180.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.10. Medpace has a 52 week low of $136.80 and a 52 week high of $231.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 1.39.

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 16,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.16, for a total value of $3,687,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.44, for a total transaction of $712,462.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 275,313 shares of company stock valued at $60,007,919 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 6,709.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 36,700 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 285,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,458,000 after purchasing an additional 53,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 848,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,905,000 after purchasing an additional 19,371 shares during the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

