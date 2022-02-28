Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.98 Million

Analysts predict that Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) will announce $25.98 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Primis Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $26.06 million and the lowest is $25.90 million. Primis Financial posted sales of $28.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primis Financial will report full-year sales of $107.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $107.00 million to $108.16 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $123.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Primis Financial.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Primis Financial had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 24.50%. The company had revenue of $27.57 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primis Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

In related news, Director Charles A. Kabbash acquired 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.24 per share, for a total transaction of $36,576.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 4,437 shares of company stock worth $66,949 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRST. BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Primis Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,037,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Primis Financial by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,555,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,490,000 after purchasing an additional 317,085 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Primis Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,809,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Primis Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,087,000. Finally, Fourthstone LLC grew its position in Primis Financial by 123.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 201,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 111,499 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRST stock opened at $14.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Primis Financial has a one year low of $12.88 and a one year high of $16.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.11. The company has a market capitalization of $359.29 million, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.50%.

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

