Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.45 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.45 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Resideo Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.45 billion and the lowest is $1.44 billion. Resideo Technologies reported sales of $1.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Resideo Technologies will report full year sales of $6.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $6.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $6.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.26 billion to $6.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Resideo Technologies.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 13.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Resideo Technologies from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 9.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Resideo Technologies by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,569,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,097,000 after buying an additional 113,516 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,230,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,923,000 after acquiring an additional 320,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 91.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 20,631 shares in the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of REZI stock opened at $25.48 on Monday. Resideo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $22.29 and a fifty-two week high of $33.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 2.50.

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

