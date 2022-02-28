Zacks: Analysts Expect Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) to Post -$0.13 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Anterix’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is ($0.70). Anterix posted earnings per share of ($0.62) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 79%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Anterix will report full year earnings of ($1.61) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to ($1.03). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.41) to ($1.12). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Anterix.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.04). Anterix had a negative return on equity of 22.93% and a negative net margin of 5,120.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Anterix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Anterix from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

In other Anterix news, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 25,000 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $1,380,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATEX. Jetstream Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anterix in the third quarter worth $2,428,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anterix in the second quarter worth $1,704,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Anterix by 3.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,815,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN acquired a new stake in shares of Anterix in the third quarter worth $3,405,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Anterix by 74,875.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

ATEX stock opened at $54.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $993.17 million, a P/E ratio of -20.40 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.98. Anterix has a 52 week low of $39.49 and a 52 week high of $66.55.

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

