Zacks: Analysts Expect ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN – Get Rating) to announce ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). ASLAN Pharmaceuticals also reported earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.45). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.42). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ASLAN Pharmaceuticals.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ASLN. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 541.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 113,984 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 359,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 101,182 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 412,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 425.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 231,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 187,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 344.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,898,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,787 shares during the last quarter. 66.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ASLN opened at $0.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.68. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $6.75.

Aslan Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. It focuses on atopic dermatitis, other immunology indications and autoimmune disease. Its pipeline includes varlitinib, ASLAN003, ASLAN004, and AhR Antagonist.

