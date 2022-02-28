Zacks: Analysts Expect Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $30.58 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) will post sales of $30.58 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Capstar Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $31.65 million and the lowest is $27.69 million. Capstar Financial reported sales of $32.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Capstar Financial will report full year sales of $126.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $116.05 million to $131.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $136.56 million, with estimates ranging from $126.51 million to $143.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Capstar Financial.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 34.49%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share.

CSTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Capstar Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capstar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Capstar Financial by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Capstar Financial by 130.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Capstar Financial by 8.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Capstar Financial by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Capstar Financial by 0.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 241,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.49% of the company’s stock.

CSTR stock opened at $21.41 on Monday. Capstar Financial has a twelve month low of $15.38 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $474.60 million, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.23 and a 200 day moving average of $21.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.96%.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate loans, mortgage banking, and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

