Zacks: Analysts Expect MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) to Announce $1.06 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) will announce $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for MasterCraft Boat’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.10. MasterCraft Boat reported earnings of $1.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will report full year earnings of $4.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $4.37. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $5.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MasterCraft Boat.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $159.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.52 million. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 58.85% and a net margin of 9.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS.

MCFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MasterCraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MasterCraft Boat currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coliseum Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MasterCraft Boat during the fourth quarter worth about $35,438,000. Forager Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MasterCraft Boat during the fourth quarter worth about $19,031,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 1,364.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 157,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 146,322 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 12.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,351,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,533,000 after purchasing an additional 144,731 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in MasterCraft Boat during the second quarter worth about $3,322,000. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCFT traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.64. The stock had a trading volume of 3,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,353. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.70. MasterCraft Boat has a twelve month low of $23.04 and a twelve month high of $33.63. The firm has a market cap of $529.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

