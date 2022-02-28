Zacks: Analysts Expect Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $650,000.00

Analysts predict that Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating) will report $650,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Novan’s earnings. Novan reported sales of $820,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novan will report full-year sales of $2.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.60 million to $3.55 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $50.79 million, with estimates ranging from $8.16 million to $172.11 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Novan.

Get Novan alerts:

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.02). Novan had a negative return on equity of 179.38% and a negative net margin of 833.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.70) EPS.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novan in the fourth quarter worth $1,436,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Novan in the second quarter valued at about $2,946,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Novan in the second quarter valued at about $2,325,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novan in the second quarter valued at about $1,041,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Novan by 557.7% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 89,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 75,646 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOVN stock opened at $3.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $69.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of -0.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.87. Novan has a fifty-two week low of $2.71 and a fifty-two week high of $20.80.

About Novan (Get Rating)

Novan, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in leveraging nitric oxide’s natural antiviral and immunomodulatory mechanisms of action to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its products pipeline include SB204, SB206, SB208, and SB414. The company was founded by Mark Schoenfisch and Nathan Stasko in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Novan (NOVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Novan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.