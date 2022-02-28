Zacks: Analysts Expect Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.45 Billion

Analysts expect Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) to announce $1.45 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Resideo Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.44 billion and the highest is $1.45 billion. Resideo Technologies posted sales of $1.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Resideo Technologies will report full year sales of $6.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $6.35 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.26 billion to $6.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Resideo Technologies.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Resideo Technologies from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Shares of NYSE:REZI opened at $25.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.15. Resideo Technologies has a 12-month low of $22.29 and a 12-month high of $33.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REZI. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Resideo Technologies by 156.3% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 601,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,918,000 after buying an additional 367,014 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 725,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,765,000 after purchasing an additional 5,585 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 302,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 35.1% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 15,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 926.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 49,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

