Zacks: Analysts Expect Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.45 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) will post $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Robert Half International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.43 and the highest is $1.49. Robert Half International reported earnings per share of $0.98 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 48%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Robert Half International will report full-year earnings of $6.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.13 to $6.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.04 to $6.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Robert Half International.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.06. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 46.46% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 17.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 35,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RHI stock opened at $120.92 on Monday. Robert Half International has a 1-year low of $73.17 and a 1-year high of $125.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.28. The company has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 1.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.15%.

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

