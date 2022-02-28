Zacks: Analysts Expect Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $84.88 Million

Analysts expect Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) to post sales of $84.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $84.75 million and the highest is $85.00 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare posted sales of $76.68 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will report full year sales of $373.09 million for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $427.82 million, with estimates ranging from $406.24 million to $475.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tabula Rasa HealthCare.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 44.56% and a negative net margin of 27.37%. The company had revenue of $85.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on TRHC shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $70.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.75.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, CFO Brian W. Adams sold 2,523 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $37,491.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian W. Adams sold 3,418 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $53,560.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,838 shares of company stock valued at $539,947 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 10,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. 85.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TRHC opened at $5.49 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.42. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $53.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The stock has a market cap of $141.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.05.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare (Get Rating)

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.