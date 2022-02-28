Zacks: Analysts Expect Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to Announce $2.17 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) will report $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Texas Instruments’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.12 and the highest is $2.25. Texas Instruments posted earnings of $1.87 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Instruments will report full year earnings of $9.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.59 to $9.51. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $9.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.65 to $10.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Texas Instruments.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 66.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $220.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.68.

In related news, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $350,282.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $698,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,601 shares of company stock worth $6,987,383. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 262.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 18,111 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

TXN traded down $2.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $168.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,801,346. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $178.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.40. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Texas Instruments has a 12 month low of $161.04 and a 12 month high of $202.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.69%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

