Zacks: Analysts Expect Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Zillow Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.61). Zillow Group posted earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 102.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zillow Group will report full-year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $1.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $3.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Zillow Group.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $1.06. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 392.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on ZG. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $125.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.75.

Shares of ZG traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.28. 33,136 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,259,876. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.55. Zillow Group has a 52 week low of $44.08 and a 52 week high of $178.53. The company has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.89 and a beta of 1.44.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZG. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Zillow Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Zillow Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Zillow Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Zillow Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,863,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group (Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zillow Group (ZG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.