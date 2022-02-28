Zacks: Analysts Expect Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) to Announce $0.22 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) to announce $0.22 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Zurn Water Solutions’ earnings. Zurn Water Solutions reported earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Zurn Water Solutions will report full-year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Zurn Water Solutions.

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $232.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.34 million. Zurn Water Solutions had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS.

ZWS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Zurn Water Solutions from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Zurn Water Solutions from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Zurn Water Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Zurn Water Solutions in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zurn Water Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.20.

ZWS traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.52. 31,718 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,119,421. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.35. Zurn Water Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $38.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Zurn Water Solutions’s payout ratio is 6.67%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Zurn Water Solutions Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.

