Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) to Post -$1.34 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($1.34) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Allakos’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.93) to ($1.09). Allakos posted earnings of ($0.86) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 55.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allakos will report full year earnings of ($4.60) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.20) to ($4.36). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($4.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.66) to ($1.39). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Allakos.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALLK shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Allakos from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen lowered shares of Allakos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Lifesci Capital lowered shares of Allakos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Allakos from $230.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.22.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALLK. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Allakos by 246.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 72,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,202,000 after purchasing an additional 51,668 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Allakos by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Allakos by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Allakos by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 601,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,640,000 after purchasing an additional 13,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Allakos by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 169,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,960,000 after purchasing an additional 58,351 shares in the last quarter. 61.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALLK stock opened at $5.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.69. Allakos has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $127.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.51.

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

