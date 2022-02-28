Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) to Announce $0.66 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) to report $0.66 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for AMERISAFE’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the lowest is $0.64. AMERISAFE posted earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that AMERISAFE will report full year earnings of $2.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AMERISAFE.

Get AMERISAFE alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of AMERISAFE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSF opened at $46.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $900.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.18. AMERISAFE has a fifty-two week low of $44.06 and a fifty-two week high of $67.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. This is an increase from AMERISAFE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is currently 34.22%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMSF. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in AMERISAFE by 661.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in AMERISAFE during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in AMERISAFE by 44.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AMERISAFE during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in AMERISAFE by 121.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AMERISAFE (Get Rating)

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMERISAFE (AMSF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AMERISAFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERISAFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.