Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kinetik Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:KNTK) to Post $1.02 EPS

Brokerages expect Kinetik Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.02 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Kinetik’s earnings. Kinetik reported earnings of ($5.58) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 118.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Kinetik will report full-year earnings of $5.53 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.20 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kinetik.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Kinetik in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:KNTK traded up $4.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $68.70. 1,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,053. Kinetik has a fifty-two week low of $49.69 and a fifty-two week high of $91.00. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 3.38.

Altus Midstream Co engages in the ownership of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets. It focuses on the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company was founded on December 12, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

