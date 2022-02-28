Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Will Announce Earnings of $1.72 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.72 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for MarineMax’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.55 and the highest is $1.80. MarineMax posted earnings per share of $1.69 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that MarineMax will report full-year earnings of $7.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.85 to $7.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.99 to $8.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MarineMax.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.46. MarineMax had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $472.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

HZO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on MarineMax from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. B. Riley upped their target price on MarineMax from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup initiated coverage on MarineMax in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on MarineMax from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

HZO traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 450,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,588. MarineMax has a twelve month low of $40.64 and a twelve month high of $70.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.77.

In other MarineMax news, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total value of $39,949.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total value of $51,591.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,026,081 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HZO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in MarineMax by 129.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MarineMax by 16.6% during the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

