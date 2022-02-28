Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate New Gold Inc (NYSE:NGD) Will Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that New Gold Inc (NYSE:NGD – Get Rating) will report $0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for New Gold’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is $0.03. New Gold posted earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that New Gold will report full-year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.22. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for New Gold.

Get New Gold alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:NGD traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.72. The company had a trading volume of 167,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,949,551. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. New Gold has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $2.23.

About New Gold (Get Rating)

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Gold (NGD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.