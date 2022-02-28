Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) to Post $0.10 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.10 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Ooma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.09. Ooma posted earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ooma will report full-year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ooma.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $49.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Ooma in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on shares of Ooma from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Ooma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.08.

Shares of OOMA stock traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $16.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 801 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,132. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.38. Ooma has a 1 year low of $15.33 and a 1 year high of $24.89. The company has a market capitalization of $397.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.38 and a beta of 0.60.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Ooma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ooma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Ooma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Ooma by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Ooma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platforms for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

