Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Analysts expect Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) to report $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.76. Peapack-Gladstone Financial reported earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.21 to $3.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Peapack-Gladstone Financial.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 10.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock opened at $37.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $703.10 million, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $38.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PGC. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 0.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 24.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 2.4% in the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.73% of the company’s stock.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits, and consumers. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities, deposit generation, operation of ATMs, telephone and internet banking services, merchant credit card services, and customer support and sales.

