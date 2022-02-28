Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) to Post -$1.07 EPS

Analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.99) and the lowest is ($1.13). Six Flags Entertainment posted earnings per share of ($1.12) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will report full year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.48. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.76. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Six Flags Entertainment.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $317.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.00) earnings per share. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue was up 190.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SIX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.23.

In other news, CEO Selim A. Bassoul acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Selim A. Bassoul purchased 16,312 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.35 per share, for a total transaction of $592,941.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 356,812 shares of company stock worth $13,474,191 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 121,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,156,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SIX opened at $44.97 on Monday. Six Flags Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $35.75 and a fifty-two week high of $51.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.78 and a beta of 2.42.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

