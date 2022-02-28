Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.22 Million

Equities analysts expect that The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Rating) will report $16.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bank of Princeton’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.50 million and the lowest is $16.00 million. Bank of Princeton reported sales of $15.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Princeton will report full-year sales of $64.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $63.68 million to $64.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $65.98 million, with estimates ranging from $65.64 million to $66.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bank of Princeton.

Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07.

BPRN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Bank of Princeton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Bank of Princeton from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPRN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bank of Princeton during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Bank of Princeton by 163.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Bank of Princeton during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Princeton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Princeton during the third quarter worth approximately $272,000. 35.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Princeton stock opened at $29.93 on Monday. Bank of Princeton has a 52 week low of $25.58 and a 52 week high of $32.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.33 million, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of Princeton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Bank of Princeton’s payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

The Bank of Princeton engages in the provision of personal, business lending, and deposit services. It offers traditional retail banking solutions, one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans including home equity loans and lines of credit.

