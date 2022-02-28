Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.22 Million

Posted by on Feb 28th, 2022

Equities analysts expect that The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Rating) will report $16.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bank of Princeton’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.50 million and the lowest is $16.00 million. Bank of Princeton reported sales of $15.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Princeton will report full-year sales of $64.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $63.68 million to $64.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $65.98 million, with estimates ranging from $65.64 million to $66.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bank of Princeton.

Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07.

BPRN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Bank of Princeton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Bank of Princeton from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPRN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bank of Princeton during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Bank of Princeton by 163.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Bank of Princeton during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Princeton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Princeton during the third quarter worth approximately $272,000. 35.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Princeton stock opened at $29.93 on Monday. Bank of Princeton has a 52 week low of $25.58 and a 52 week high of $32.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.33 million, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of Princeton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Bank of Princeton’s payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

About Bank of Princeton (Get Rating)

The Bank of Princeton engages in the provision of personal, business lending, and deposit services. It offers traditional retail banking solutions, one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans including home equity loans and lines of credit.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of Princeton (BPRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN)

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Princeton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Princeton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.