Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $161.84 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) to post $161.84 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for The RMR Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $146.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $182.20 million. The RMR Group reported sales of $131.56 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The RMR Group will report full year sales of $658.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $592.00 million to $728.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $660.12 million, with estimates ranging from $586.00 million to $732.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The RMR Group.

Get The RMR Group alerts:

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $181.57 million during the quarter. The RMR Group had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RMR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of The RMR Group from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of The RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The RMR Group from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of The RMR Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The RMR Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in The RMR Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,246,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,809,000 after acquiring an additional 95,180 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in The RMR Group by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 583,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,502,000 after acquiring an additional 44,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The RMR Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 398,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,400,000 after acquiring an additional 5,723 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The RMR Group by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 391,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,091,000 after acquiring an additional 165,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in The RMR Group by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 350,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,153,000 after acquiring an additional 79,400 shares in the last quarter. 38.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The RMR Group stock opened at $29.77 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.62. The RMR Group has a 1 year low of $27.81 and a 1 year high of $47.12. The stock has a market cap of $937.31 million, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. This is an increase from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is 72.04%.

About The RMR Group (Get Rating)

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The RMR Group (RMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.