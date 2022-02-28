Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $165.07 Million

Brokerages forecast that TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) will post sales of $165.07 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TowneBank’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $165.59 million and the lowest is $164.55 million. TowneBank posted sales of $182.51 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that TowneBank will report full-year sales of $663.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $661.79 million to $664.43 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $708.41 million, with estimates ranging from $699.73 million to $717.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TowneBank.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). TowneBank had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 11.86%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered TowneBank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of TowneBank by 193.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 107,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 70,676 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in TowneBank by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,834,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,736,000 after purchasing an additional 207,152 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in TowneBank by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 121,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 25,967 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TowneBank in the fourth quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TowneBank by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,809,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,165,000 after purchasing an additional 156,374 shares during the last quarter. 49.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TOWN opened at $31.36 on Monday. TowneBank has a 1 year low of $27.93 and a 1 year high of $34.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 29th. TowneBank’s payout ratio is 27.03%.

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

