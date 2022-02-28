Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $165.07 Million

Brokerages forecast that TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) will post sales of $165.07 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TowneBank’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $165.59 million and the lowest is $164.55 million. TowneBank posted sales of $182.51 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.
On average, analysts expect that TowneBank will report full-year sales of $663.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $661.79 million to $664.43 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $708.41 million, with estimates ranging from $699.73 million to $717.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TowneBank.
TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). TowneBank had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 11.86%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of TowneBank by 193.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 107,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 70,676 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in TowneBank by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,834,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,736,000 after purchasing an additional 207,152 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in TowneBank by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 121,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 25,967 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TowneBank in the fourth quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TowneBank by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,809,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,165,000 after purchasing an additional 156,374 shares during the last quarter. 49.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:TOWN opened at $31.36 on Monday. TowneBank has a 1 year low of $27.93 and a 1 year high of $34.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.04.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 29th. TowneBank’s payout ratio is 27.03%.
About TowneBank (Get Rating)
TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.
