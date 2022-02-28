Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $209.49 Million

Wall Street analysts expect TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) to announce $209.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TriMas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $206.60 million to $212.38 million. TriMas reported sales of $188.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TriMas will report full year sales of $857.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $854.80 million to $860.52 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $882.41 million, with estimates ranging from $863.00 million to $901.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow TriMas.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 31st.

TRS stock opened at $32.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. TriMas has a 12-month low of $27.86 and a 12-month high of $38.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. TriMas’s payout ratio is currently 10.26%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TriMas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TriMas by 51.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in TriMas during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new stake in TriMas during the third quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in TriMas during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers, polymeric and steel caps and closures, including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts, polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to, beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

