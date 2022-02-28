Zacks: Brokerages Expect Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $594.36 Million

Analysts expect Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) to post $594.36 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $558.12 million and the highest is $623.00 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities posted sales of $492.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will report full-year sales of $2.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.31 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Algonquin Power & Utilities.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James set a $20.00 price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

Shares of NYSE AQN opened at $14.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.57. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1 year low of $13.39 and a 1 year high of $16.98.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,480,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $634,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,127 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,210,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $457,551,000 after buying an additional 1,325,014 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,345,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $135,171,000 after buying an additional 1,225,827 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,735,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,054,000 after buying an additional 235,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,630,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,539,000 after buying an additional 304,767 shares in the last quarter. 43.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

