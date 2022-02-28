Zacks: Brokerages Expect Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $82.32 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) to report sales of $82.32 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Certara’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $83.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $80.18 million. Certara reported sales of $64.64 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Certara will report full-year sales of $293.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $290.94 million to $294.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $362.23 million, with estimates ranging from $359.33 million to $364.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Certara.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CERT. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Certara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Certara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Certara currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

CERT stock opened at $24.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Certara has a twelve month low of $20.73 and a twelve month high of $45.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.12 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.31.

In other Certara news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $87,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William F. Feehery sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total transaction of $2,188,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 578,389 shares of company stock valued at $15,522,911. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Certara during the third quarter valued at about $6,581,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Certara by 1,438.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 490,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,249,000 after purchasing an additional 458,990 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Certara by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 179,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,928,000 after purchasing an additional 87,800 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Certara by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 11,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Certara by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter. 49.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

