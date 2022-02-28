Zacks: Brokerages Expect e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $90.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) will post $90.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $87.10 million to $94.50 million. e.l.f. Beauty reported sales of $92.67 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will report full-year sales of $377.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $374.10 million to $381.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $401.54 million, with estimates ranging from $391.30 million to $412.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow e.l.f. Beauty.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $98.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

ELF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Scott Milsten sold 5,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $166,420.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Beth M. Pritchard sold 14,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total value of $437,923.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,775 shares of company stock worth $924,744. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 580,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,856,000 after purchasing an additional 26,820 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,063,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,184,000 after purchasing an additional 904,144 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 231.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 112,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 78,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,818,000. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ELF opened at $26.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.98 and a beta of 2.02. e.l.f. Beauty has a one year low of $24.20 and a one year high of $33.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.96.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile (Get Rating)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

