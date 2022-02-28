Zacks: Brokerages Expect Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.92 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) to report $31.92 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Jounce Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $55.75 million and the lowest is $5.00 million. Jounce Therapeutics reported sales of $62.34 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 48.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics will report full year sales of $46.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $26.91 million to $82.66 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $66.80 million, with estimates ranging from $50.00 million to $83.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Jounce Therapeutics.

Get Jounce Therapeutics alerts:

JNCE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Jounce Therapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen upgraded Jounce Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.58.

Shares of JNCE stock opened at $7.29 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.57. The stock has a market cap of $373.57 million, a P/E ratio of -18.69 and a beta of 1.09. Jounce Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.03 and a one year high of $14.84.

In other news, CEO Richard /Ca/ Murray sold 13,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $97,601.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kimberlee C. Drapkin sold 8,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total value of $54,676.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,494 shares of company stock worth $402,616 over the last three months. 5.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JNCE. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 36.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 184.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 6,103 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. 69.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jounce Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treats cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its product pipeline includes JTX-2011 (ICOS), JTX-4014 (PD-1), the Lead Macrophage Program, Macrophage Targeting, T Reg, B Cells, and Stromal Targeting.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jounce Therapeutics (JNCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jounce Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jounce Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.