Zacks: Brokerages Expect Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $894.91 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) will report $894.91 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Spire’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $724.74 million and the highest is $1.14 billion. Spire reported sales of $1.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spire will report full year sales of $2.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $2.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $2.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Spire.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.17). Spire had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $555.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SR. Bank of America lowered Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $63.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Spire from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Spire from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho downgraded Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Spire from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Spire by 229.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,500,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,621 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Spire by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,326,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,524,000 after purchasing an additional 498,156 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Spire by 48,001.6% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 490,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,017,000 after purchasing an additional 489,616 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Spire by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 886,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,075,000 after purchasing an additional 380,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Spire by 116.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 625,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,824,000 after buying an additional 336,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

SR opened at $66.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.77. Spire has a one year low of $59.60 and a one year high of $77.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.685 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.13%.

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

