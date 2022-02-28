Zacks: Brokerages Expect Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $196.40 Million

Equities analysts expect that Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI – Get Rating) will post $196.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Unifi’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $197.80 million and the lowest is $195.00 million. Unifi posted sales of $178.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Unifi will report full-year sales of $0.00 for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $858.85 million, with estimates ranging from $855.00 million to $862.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Unifi.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The textile maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.24). Unifi had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 6.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Unifi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

In related news, Director Robert J. Bishop sold 122,000 shares of Unifi stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $2,287,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth G. Langone bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.46 per share, for a total transaction of $214,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 25,500 shares of company stock worth $557,420 over the last quarter. 27.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Unifi by 625.6% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 70,207 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 60,531 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Unifi by 1.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Unifi by 3.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 84,507 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Unifi by 120.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,346 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 9,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Unifi during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,055,000. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unifi stock opened at $19.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.12. The company has a market capitalization of $352.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.91. Unifi has a 52 week low of $17.80 and a 52 week high of $30.94.

Unifi, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon. It operates through the following segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment sells polyester-based products to other yarn manufacturers, knitters, and weavers that produce yarn and fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets in U.S.

