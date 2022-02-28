Zano (ZANO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $11.36 Million

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded up 11.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 28th. One Zano coin can now be bought for approximately $1.03 or 0.00002378 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zano has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. Zano has a market cap of $11.36 million and $117,066.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zano alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,178.69 or 0.99928441 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.64 or 0.00073218 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $100.02 or 0.00231484 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00012613 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.56 or 0.00144772 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.48 or 0.00276510 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001279 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003573 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00028712 BTC.

Zano Profile

Zano (ZANO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 13,085,760 coins and its circulating supply is 11,056,260 coins. Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zano is zano.org . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Buying and Selling Zano

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.