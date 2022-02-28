ZClassic Achieves Market Cap of $843,111.85 (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. ZClassic has a market cap of $843,111.85 and approximately $1,322.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for about $0.0908 or 0.00000221 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded up 12.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $112.81 or 0.00274091 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00074727 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.23 or 0.00090447 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004976 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com . The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

