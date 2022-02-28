Zel (ZEL) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $175,811.00

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. One Zel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zel has traded flat against the dollar. Zel has a market capitalization of $18.20 million and approximately $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.89 or 0.00273459 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00073907 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.54 or 0.00088572 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000114 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001234 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004998 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Zel Profile

Zel (ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official website is zel.cash . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

