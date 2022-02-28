Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Trading Down 5.7%

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.28 and last traded at $3.31. 33,543 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,002,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.51.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZH. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Zhihu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.80 to $5.40 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zhihu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.40 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.97.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.44.
Zhihu Company Profile (NYSE:ZH)
Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.
