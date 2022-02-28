Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Trading Down 5.7%

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.28 and last traded at $3.31. 33,543 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,002,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.51.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZH. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Zhihu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.80 to $5.40 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zhihu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.40 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.97.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.44.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZH. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zhihu by 110.6% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 8,904,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675,986 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP boosted its position in Zhihu by 40,530.4% during the 2nd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 4,063,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,095,000 after buying an additional 4,053,039 shares during the period. Franchise Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Zhihu in the 3rd quarter worth $32,722,000. Capital Today Evergreen Fund L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Zhihu in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,750,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Zhihu during the third quarter worth about $12,133,000. 16.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zhihu Company Profile (NYSE:ZH)

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

