Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Director Sells $109,870.54 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) Director Gregory B. Maffei sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total value of $109,870.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of Z stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,887,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,685,578. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.80 and a 12-month high of $170.19. The company has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.43 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 79.1% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.49% of the company’s stock.
Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.
