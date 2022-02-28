Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Director Sells $109,870.54 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) Director Gregory B. Maffei sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total value of $109,870.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Z stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,887,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,685,578. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.80 and a 12-month high of $170.19. The company has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.43 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 79.1% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on Z shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Zillow Group from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.00.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

