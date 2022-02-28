Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 466,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 181,287 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.18% of Zillow Group worth $41,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 18.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,436,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,214,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 7.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 475,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,138,000 after acquiring an additional 34,160 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 21.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 93,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,456,000 after acquiring an additional 16,764 shares during the period. 79.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Shares of Z stock opened at $57.79 on Monday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.80 and a fifty-two week high of $170.19. The stock has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.43 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

In related news, insider Arik Prawer sold 9,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total transaction of $552,518.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Erik C. Blachford sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total value of $3,104,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,747 shares of company stock valued at $4,671,338. Company insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Stephens decreased their price target on Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Zillow Group from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

Zillow Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.