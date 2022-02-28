ZIP (OTCMKTS:ZIZTF) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

ZIP (OTCMKTS:ZIZTF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:ZIZTF opened at $1.57 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.93. ZIP has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $10.09.
ZIP Company Profile (Get Rating)
