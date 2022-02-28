ZIP (OTCMKTS:ZIZTF) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

ZIP (OTCMKTS:ZIZTF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:ZIZTF opened at $1.57 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.93. ZIP has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $10.09.

Zip Co Limited provides point-of-sale credit and digital payment services to consumers and merchants in Australia, the United Kingdom, the United States, New Zealand, and South Africa. The company operates through ZIP AU, Zip Global, and Spotcap segments. It offers integrated retail finance solutions to merchants in the retail, education, health, and travel industries through online and in store.

